COVID-19 Cases In Spain Surpass 200,000

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has surpassed 200,000, according to data published on Monday by the country's health ministry

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases in Spain has surpassed 200,000, according to data published on Monday by the country's health ministry.

Spain's coronavirus cases rose from 195,944 on Sunday to 200,210 on Monday, the ministry said.

According to data from Reuters, Spain has the second highest number of coronavirus cases, following the United States.

From Sunday to Monday, the ministry registered 399 deaths, taking Spain's total death toll to 20,852.

