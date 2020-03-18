UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases In Taiwan Reach 100

Wed 18th March 2020

The total number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Taiwan has increased by 23 to 100, the biggest growth since the first confirmed case on Jan. 21, according to the island's epidemic monitoring agency Wednesday

Among the new patients, 21 had traveled outside Taiwan recently and were believed to have contracted the virus during their trips, the agency said in a press release.

Their travel destinations included Turkey, Egypt, Germany, France, Britain, Spain and the United States, the statement said.

The other two patients, a man and a woman both in their 20s, were believed to be infected locally, the statement said.

The man had close contact with a previously confirmed patient while the infection source of the woman remains unclear as she has not left Taiwan recently, it said.

Among the island's confirmed COVID-19 cases, 71 were imported. Twenty-two of the confirmed patients have recovered, and one died of the disease. The rest are in stable condition.

The agency announced earlier Wednesday that the island will ban foreign travelers from entering Taiwan from Thursday, with a few exceptions such as holding a residence permit, and all travelers will be required to be quarantined in their residences for 14 days upon their arrival in Taiwan.

The island's authorities will also raise travel alerts to the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand from Thursday, warning Taiwan residents against unnecessary travel to these countries, the agency said in a statement.

