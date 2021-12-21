COVID-19 cases increase to 528,380 in Myanmar

UrduPoint.com

The number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 528,380 in Myanmar after 127 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Monday

With six new deaths, the death toll has risen to 19,226 on Monday, the release said.

A total of 505,761 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.9 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year.

