COVID-19 cases may spike during Lao New Year: health department

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has expressed concern about the possibility of another spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks as people gather to celebrate Pi Mai Lao, the Lao New Year.

In a precautionary move, the government has instructed officials not to arrange events to celebrate the new year in order to prevent people from gathering in large numbers and spreading the virus, the local daily Vientiane Times reported on Tuesday.

However, it is inevitable that people will hold parties at their homes, which may trigger cluster outbreaks of COVID-19 if they do not comply with virus control measures.

To reduce the risk, The Lao Ministry of Health has urged everyone to protect themselves by wearing a face mask, maintaining a distance of at least one meter from other people, and using hand sanitizer to prevent transmission of the virus through physical contact.

In addition, everyone is advised to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Even though the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is not as harmful as Delta, it does not mean that people can become careless as the virus can cause damage to people aged over 60 and those with a chronic illness, according to the report.

The Lao New Year, which falls on April 14-16 every year, is the liveliest holiday of the year that every Laotian looks forward to, as it is a time when many people come back to their families for reunion.