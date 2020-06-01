UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Near 50,000 In Bangladesh, Deaths Reach 672

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:32 PM

COVID-19 cases near 50,000 in Bangladesh, deaths reach 672

Bangladesh reported 2,381 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, dipping from Sunday's high of 2,545

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 2,381 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, dipping from Sunday's high of 2,545.

"A total of 2,381 new COVID-19 positive cases and 22 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh," senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana told a media briefing on Monday afternoon in Dhaka.

"The total number of positive cases is now 49,534 and death toll stands currently at 672," she added.

According to the official, 11,439 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

Also during the last 24 hours, she said 816 more patients were released from hospitals, bringing the number of recovered patients in the country so far to 10,597.

