Covid-19 cases on the rise in Pakistan

Pakistan recorded 309 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan are still progressively rising; in the past five days alone, the positive rate has increased by around 2%.

The country reported 309 new cases over the past 24 hours, which sees the positivity ratio jump to 2.22%.

According to the most recent data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) , Karachi has the highest positivity ratio among the cities of Pakistan.

A total of 13.941 tests took place in the last day.

Fortunately, no deaths were reported in the past day due to coronavirus.

At various hospitals across the nation, 80 people are now receiving treatment in intensive care units.

Additionally, Sindh's positivity rate increased to 6.1 percent, with Karachi alone recording a 15.85 percent positivity.

According to NIH statistics, Mardan, with a COVID-19 positive rate of 4.76 percent, is the second most impacted city in the nation.