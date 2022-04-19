UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Rise In 32 U.S. States Amid New Virus Strain: Forbes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2022 | 02:04 PM

COVID-19 cases rise in 32 U.S. states amid new virus strain: Forbes

COVID-19 cases are rising in more than half of all U.S. states due to the new coronavirus subvariant, said a report of the U.S. business magazine Forbes

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) --:COVID-19 cases are rising in more than half of all U.S. states due to the new coronavirus subvariant, said a report of the U.S. business magazine Forbes.

White House COVID-19 advisor Ashish Jha said Sunday the vaccines are still "holding up" against the virus and the new strain does not cause more severe infection, according to the report.

Omicron subvariant BA.2 is more transmissible than the original strain, causing infections to tick up, Jha said.

The country is averaging about 35,000 new infections daily, up 42 percent from two weeks prior, according to data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related Topics

Business Forbes Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza H ..

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza Hluskova from flying abroad

14 seconds ago
 LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

17 minutes ago
 Aun Chaudhary appointed as advisor to PM Shehbaz

Aun Chaudhary appointed as advisor to PM Shehbaz

42 minutes ago
 New York at highest COVID-19 risk in U.S.: report

New York at highest COVID-19 risk in U.S.: report

15 seconds ago
 UN chief appeals for urgent humanitarian ceasefire ..

UN chief appeals for urgent humanitarian ceasefire in war-hit Ukraine

17 seconds ago
 PM Shahbaz Sharif will soon take the country out o ..

PM Shahbaz Sharif will soon take the country out of crises: Murtaza Abbasi

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.