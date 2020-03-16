COVID-19 cases rise to 250 in Israel

A total of 37 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 250, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health

JERUSALEM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :A total of 37 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 250, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Of the 202 patients being treated in 21 hospitals across Israel, four are in serious condition, 11 in moderate condition and 187 in mild condition.

Of the remaining 48 cases, 44 are treated under home quarantine and the remaining four have recovered.