COVID-19 cases rise to 448,158 in Myanmar

YANGON, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :-- The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has risen to 448,158 on Tuesday after 1,585 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

Another 56 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 17,129 in the country as of Monday, the release said.

A total of 400,168 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 4.12 million samples have been tested so far, according to the ministry's figures.