COVID-19 cases rise to 492 in India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India Tuesday rose to 492, India's health ministry said.

"Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 492," a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 8:45 a.m. (local time) said. "Of these, 451 cases are Indian nationals and 41 foreign nationals." According to ministry officials, so far nine deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported across the country and 37 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

So far Kerala state has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Maharashtra.

"The confirmed positive cases in Kerala is 95 (87 locals and eight foreigners), while as in Maharashtra the number is 87 (84 locals and three foreigners)," the ministry said.

On Monday evening the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 468.

The government has issued advisories asking people to avoid crowded places and unnecessary foreign travel.

Meanwhile, many places across the country have announced complete lockdown in view of COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown, according to state-run broadcaster - All India Radio (AIR), covers 548 districts across the country.

The Federal government has also ordered states to "strictly enforce lockdown" and directed them to initiate legal action against violators.

Reports said on Monday hundreds of people were booked for violating the lockdown.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to leave their houses in lockdown districts and states and follow instructions in the fight against COVID-19. Modi cautioned people against complacency.

The government, which earlier shut down international flights, passenger trains and interstate buses, from Tuesday midnight will be banning domestic flights. Airlines have been asked to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 11:59 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, the government said.