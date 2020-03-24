UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases Rise To 492 In India

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:21 PM

COVID-19 cases rise to 492 in India

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India Tuesday rose to 492, India's health ministry said

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India Tuesday rose to 492, India's health ministry said.

"Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 492," a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 8:45 a.m. (local time) said. "Of these, 451 cases are Indian nationals and 41 foreign nationals." According to ministry officials, so far nine deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported across the country and 37 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

So far Kerala state has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Maharashtra.

"The confirmed positive cases in Kerala is 95 (87 locals and eight foreigners), while as in Maharashtra the number is 87 (84 locals and three foreigners)," the ministry said.

On Monday evening the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 468.

The government has issued advisories asking people to avoid crowded places and unnecessary foreign travel.

Meanwhile, many places across the country have announced complete lockdown in view of COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown, according to state-run broadcaster - All India Radio (AIR), covers 548 districts across the country.

The Federal government has also ordered states to "strictly enforce lockdown" and directed them to initiate legal action against violators.

Reports said on Monday hundreds of people were booked for violating the lockdown.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to leave their houses in lockdown districts and states and follow instructions in the fight against COVID-19. Modi cautioned people against complacency.

The government, which earlier shut down international flights, passenger trains and interstate buses, from Tuesday midnight will be banning domestic flights. Airlines have been asked to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 11:59 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, the government said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Family All From Government

Recent Stories

China launches new remote sensing satellites

2 minutes ago

China completes new large solar telescope

1 minute ago

China's tourist island cleared of COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Coronavirus Cases in Germany Exceed 27,000 With 11 ..

1 minute ago

Venezuela Receives 10,000 Coronavirus Test Kits Fr ..

1 minute ago

Cutlery exports increase 7.80% in 8 months

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.