UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Rising In Kazakhstan Due To Omicron Variant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

COVID-19 cases rising in Kazakhstan due to omicron variant

The number of daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 11,000 as cases of the omicron variant have been detected in Kazakhstan, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday

NUR SULTAN, Jan 17(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The number of daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 11,000 as cases of the omicron variant have been detected in Kazakhstan, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

Kazakhstan reported 11,524 infections in the last 24 hours, bringing the caseload to over 1 million, the ministry said in a statement.

With four more deaths, the total number of fatalities increased to 13,081.

The omicron variant, first seen in the country a week ago, led to the current situation in the country, according to experts.

The country put additional restrictions to stem the spread of the virus. Currently, only those who have been vaccinated can enter public areas such as shopping malls, entertainment venues, and indoor sports facilities.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.53 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 328.12 million cases confirmed worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Sports Kazakhstan December 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Kremlin Not Following Poroshenko's Return to Kiev

Kremlin Not Following Poroshenko's Return to Kiev

59 seconds ago
 Wealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, ..

Wealth of 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Incomes of 99% of Humanity Dro ..

1 minute ago
 Motorway Police exhorts motorists to avoid visitin ..

Motorway Police exhorts motorists to avoid visiting hill stations amid snowfall

1 minute ago
 Rising star Korda out of Covid isolation to claim ..

Rising star Korda out of Covid isolation to claim Norrie scalp

1 minute ago
 Kremlin on US Remark on New Russian Bases in Latin ..

Kremlin on US Remark on New Russian Bases in Latin America: Russia Thinks of Own ..

1 minute ago
 No decision on closure of schools yet: NCOC

No decision on closure of schools yet: NCOC

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.