COVID-19 Cases Surge In Most Populous Australian States

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 01:34 PM

COVID-19 cases surge in most populous Australian states

Daily COVID-19 cases in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) surged on Wednesday as the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2 sub-variant continues to spread

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) --:Daily COVID-19 cases in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW) surged on Wednesday as the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2 sub-variant continues to spread.

NSW reported 25,235 new cases on Wednesday, its second highest daily increase in the month of March, the first highest being a result of a backlog of cases earlier in the month.

As the weather gets colder and the BA.2 variant, which is estimated to be 30 percent to 40 percent more transmissible than the original omicron strain, hospitalizations in the state have also grown steadily over the month.

On Wednesday 1,301 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Victoria also saw its highest single day increase with 11,749 new cases and seven deaths. There are currently 280 people hospitalized with the virus in the state.

Professor Nancy Baxter, head of the Melbourne school of Population and Global Health at the University of Melbourne, told Xinhua that Australia is likely to see cases continue as the nation heads into the winter months and looks to live with COVID-19.

"There's a number of things converging to result in us probably having another significant wave (in the winter months)."

