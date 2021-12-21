UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Surpass 100,000 In Laos

The number of COVID-19 cases in Laos has increased to 100,524 on Tuesday after 1,128 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Lao Ministry of Health

Laos has logged a total of 1,128 new cases over the past 24 hours including one imported case and 1,127 local transmissions, Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under Lao Ministry of Health Sisavath Soutthaniraxay told a press conference here on Tuesday.

Sisavath said 10 new deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll to 284 in the country as of Tuesday.

Among the community cases, 544 were reported in the capital of Vientiane, with the rest reported in other areas of the Southeast Asian country.

The imported case was detected in Champasak province of southern Laos.

Laos reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24 last year.

