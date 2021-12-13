UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Cases Surpass 90,000 In Laos

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 02:11 PM

The number of COVID-19 cases in Laos increased to 90,458 on Monday after over 1,100 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health

VIENTIANE, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 cases in Laos increased to 90,458 on Monday after over 1,100 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Diseases Control under the Lao Ministry of Health, Sisavath Soutthaniraxay, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Monday that the country recorded 1,138 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Of the new cases, Vientiane again reported the highest number with 533.

Sisavath said three new deaths were also recorded, bringing the death toll to 250 in the country as of Monday.

