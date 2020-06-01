UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Top 1 Million In Latin America

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:00 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America passed one million Sunday, according to an online statistical source

BUENOS AIRES , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America passed one million Sunday, according to an online statistical source.

Worldometer reported that the number of infections had reached 1,013,538 while a total of 51,202 people have died so far.

In Brazil, the epicenter of the outbreak in the region, there are over 514,000 cases with the death toll nearing 30,000.

Mexico has reported 90,664 cases and Peru has 164,476 cases.

Cases in Chile are near 100,000 and over 39,000 in Ecuador. In Colombia, the number of confirmed cases is over 27,000, while Argentina has over 16,800 confirmed cases.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

According to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University, there are currently more than 6.1 million confirmed cases worldwide and over 372,000 deaths, while 2.6 million people have recovered.

