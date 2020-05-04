UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Top 10,000 In Bangladesh With Biggest Daily Jump Of 688 New Infections

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:41 PM

Bangladesh on Monday reported a record daily jump of 688 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to over 10,000

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Bangladesh on Monday reported a record daily jump of 688 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to over 10,000.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, told at a press conference on Monday that "688 new COVID-19 positive cases and 5 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

" "The total number of positive cases is now 10,143 and death toll stands currently at 182," she added.

Bangladesh previously reported 665 cases in a 24-hour period on May 3.

According to the official, 6,260 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

