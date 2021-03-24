UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Up 8%, Mortality Up 3% In Past Week - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:28 PM

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Up 8%, Mortality Up 3% in Past Week - WHO

Just under 3.3 million new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide in the past week, while the number of new fatalities surpassed 60,000 according to the latest COVID-19 weekly update from the World Health Organization (WHO)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Just under 3.3 million new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide in the past week, while the number of new fatalities surpassed 60,000 according to the latest COVID-19 weekly update from the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The European Region and the Region of the Americas continue to account for nearly 80% of all the cases and deaths. The only WHO region to report a decline in new deaths this week was the Western Pacific where deaths fell by nearly a third, compared to the previous week," the WHO said in its weekly bulletin, released on Tuesday.

In the past week (March 15-21), the WHO registered a total of 3,291,360 new coronavirus cases (up 8%) and 60,414 new deaths from COVID-19 (up 3%).

"The highest numbers of new cases were reported from Brazil (508 010 new cases; 3% increase), the United States of America (374 369 new cases; 19% decrease), India (240 082 new cases; 62% increase), France (204 840 new cases; 27% increase), and Italy (154 493 new cases; similar to previous week)," the WHO said.

Overall, as of March 21, the WHO registered a total of 122,536,880 coronavirus cases confirmed globally and 2,703,780 COVID-19-related deaths.

The WHO said that the British variant was detected in seven additional countries in the past week.

"As of 23 March, a total of 125 countries across all six WHO regions have reported cases of this variant," the WHO said.

Meanwhile, the South African variant was detected in 11 additional countries, with a total of 75 countries now having confirmed cases of this coronavirus strain, according to the WHO.

Related Topics

India World France Italy Brazil United States March All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

United States And Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Aut ..

6 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamda ..

57 seconds ago

Russia Registers 8,861 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

1 minute ago

One of Expelled Russian Diplomats Will Leave Bulga ..

1 minute ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 24 march 2021

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 30 lives, infects 3,301 more peopl ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.