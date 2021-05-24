COVID-19 Claimed Lives of at Least 115,000 Healthcare Workers - WHO Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) At least 115,000 healthcare workers have died from COVID-19 globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Monday.

"For almost 18 months, health and care workers all over the world have stood in the breach between life and death.

They have saved countless lives, and fought for others who despite their best efforts, slipped away. Many have themselves become infected, and while reporting is scant, we estimate that at least 115,000 health and care workers have paid the ultimate price in the service of others," Tedros said at the World Health Assembly, as quoted in the WHO Twitter.