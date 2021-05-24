UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claimed Lives Of At Least 115,000 Healthcare Workers - WHO Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 03:18 PM

COVID-19 Claimed Lives of at Least 115,000 Healthcare Workers - WHO Chief

At least 115,000 healthcare workers have died from COVID-19 globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) At least 115,000 healthcare workers have died from COVID-19 globally, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom said on Monday.

"For almost 18 months, health and care workers all over the world have stood in the breach between life and death.

They have saved countless lives, and fought for others who despite their best efforts, slipped away. Many have themselves become infected, and while reporting is scant, we estimate that at least 115,000 health and care workers have paid the ultimate price in the service of others," Tedros said at the World Health Assembly, as quoted in the WHO Twitter.

Related Topics

Assembly World Twitter Died Price All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,481 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Hijab wearing British-Pakistani boxing coach inspi ..

8 minutes ago

Over 111 acres state land retrieved

3 minutes ago

Italy calls Belarus plane diversion 'state hijacki ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus losing potency in KP: Health Departmen ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber to host 6th Global Business Forum Af ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.