COVID-19 claims 09 lives, infects 350 more people

The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 14,188 with 350 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 09 more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 14,188 with 350 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 09 more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours.

All 09 corona patients died in the hospital during past 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 09 deaths occured during last 24 hours, 03 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 24 percent, Peshawar 19 percent, Islamabad 18 percent and Lahore 11 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Multan 35 percent, Swabi 24 percent, Sargodha 17 percent and Lahore 15 percent.

Around 124 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Some 380,38 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 10004 in Sindh, 15,121 in Punjab, 8,194 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,835 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 439 in Balochistan, 303 in GB, and 142 in AJK.

Around 1,239,995 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,282,860 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,538, Balochistan 33,456, GB 10,410, ICT 10,7525, KP 179,720, Punjab 442,638 and Sindh 474,573.

About 28,677 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,613 have perished in Sindh, out of which 02 died in hospital on Tuesday.

However, 13,005 had died in Punjab so far, with 03 deaths occured in past 24 hours.

Around 5,821 in KP where 03 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 952 in ICT, Balochistan 358, GB 186, AJK 742 among one died in hospital during past 24 hours.

A total of 21,755,675 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,034corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.