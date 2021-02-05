UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims 10 More Lives In KP

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:21 PM

Covid-19 claims 10 more lives in KP

At least ten more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1941 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :At least ten more people have died from coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours taking the number of total deaths to 1941 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the pandemic.

A report of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday said 201 new cases of the Covid-19 have been reported from the province during the last 24 hours which has taken the number of total cases to 68004.

The report said that out of the total 10 people died from coronavirus infection including six from Peshawar, one each from Mardan, Swat, Swabi and Bannu.

It said 376 patients gained recovery from the infection during the same period after which the numbers of recovered patients have reached 63610 in KP.

