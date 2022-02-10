UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 11 More Lives, 100 New Infections In RWP

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 05:11 PM

As many as one hundred more people were tested positive for fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 45,517 in the Rawalpindi district, while 11 persons lost their battle of life against the deadly disease

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, among the new patients, 26 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, 21 from Potohar town, 20 from Rawal town,11 from Gujjar Khan, four from Kallar Syedan, Taxila, Attock and Islamabad, two from KPK, while one of each case has arrived from Kahutta, Chakwal, Mianwali and Lahore. "Presently,116 patients are admitted to nine health facilities, including 57 in the Institute of Urology,40 in the Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital, three in the Holy Family Hospital, Bilal and Hearts International Hospital, two in the District Headquarters Hospital, and one of each in the Attock hospital, and Begum Akhtar Memorial trust.

" As many as 5,193,430 people, including 44,607 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10, 2021", it informed.

The report updated that nine patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 75 stable and 32 were on double oxygen support.

District Health Authority added that 1,238 were quarantined, including 1,122 homes and 116 isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 2,322 samples were collected, out of which 2,222 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 4.31 per cent.

