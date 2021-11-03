Covid-19 claims 11 more lives, 79 patients in critical condition: NCOC

The national tally of Covid-19 active cases on Wednesday was recorded 22,570 with 561 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 544 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

Eleven corona patients have died during the last 24 hours, nine of the deceased were under treatment in different hospitals and two of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Out of the total 11 deceased Covid-19 patients, three of them expired on ventilators. Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

There were 1,313 Covid-19 infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 79 more infected admitted in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 1.27 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 13 percent, Peshawar 17 percent, Lahore 16 percent, and Multan 29 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per the medical requirement of Covid patient) were also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 26 percent, Lahore 22 percent, Sargodha 26 percent, and Multan 46 percent.

Around 164 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid affected person was on a ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 43,914 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 14,995 in Sindh, 15,664 in Punjab, 9,128 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,354 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 361 in Balochistan, 244 Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 168 in AJK.

Around 1,223,531 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,274,578 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered, and under treatment Covid-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,487, Balochistan 33,274, GB 10,391, ICT 106,990, KP 178,204, Punjab 440,542 and Sindh 470,690.

About 28,477 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,571 people perished in Sindh, two of them perished out of the hospital on Tuesday.

In Punjab, some 12,929 deaths occurred across the province due to Covid-19. Five of the infected people died in the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As many as 5,754 people expired in KP, three of them died in hospitals on Tuesday, 940 individuals died in ICT, 356 people died in Balochistan, 186 infected people perished in GB, and 741 people died in AJK, one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 20,923,001 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country. Some 1,361 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.