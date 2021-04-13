UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 118 Lives, Infects 4,318 More People

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:01 PM

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 76,034 with 4,318 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,432 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 76,034 with 4,318 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,432 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and eighteen corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 110 of whom were under treatment in hospital and eight out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 118 deaths occured during last 24 hours, 37 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 52 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 80 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Charsadda 77 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 74 percent and Swabi 76 percent.

Around 503 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 50,520 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 8,642 in Sindh, 27,320 in Punjab, 5,896 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,251 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 960 in Balochistan, 560 in GB, and 891 in AJK.

Around 638,267 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 729,920 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 14,687, Balochistan 20,397, GB 5,130, ICT 66,983, KP 100,275, Punjab 252,974 and Sindh 269,474.

About 15,619 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,530 have perished in Sindh. 7,062 in Punjab had died with 74 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 66 of them in the hospital and eight out of hospital. 2,683 in KP where 32 of them died in hospital on Sunday, 617 in ICT among six of them died in hospital on Monday, 217 in Balochistan among two deaths occurred in the hospital in past 24 hours, 103 in GB and 407 in AJK among four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Monday.

A total of 10,829,994 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 630 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 5,024 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

