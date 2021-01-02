UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 12 More Patients, Infects 1004 Others

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 12 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,594 and 1004 new cases emerged when 13,886 tests were conducted raising the tally to 217,636

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 12 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,594 and 1004 new cases emerged when 13,886 tests were conducted raising the tally to 217,636.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

He added that 12 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,594 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

The CM said that 13,886 samples were tested which diagnosed 1004 cases constituting 7.2 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,386,310 tests have been conducted against which 217,636 cases were detected,out of them 90.3 percent or 196,677 have recovered including 543 overnight.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently 17,365 patients were under treatment,out of them 16,548 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 805 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 726 patients was stated to be critical including 77 shifted to ventilators.

The CM said that out of 1004 new cases, 843 have been detected from Karachi, including 306 from South, 266 East, 142 Central, 64 Malir, 56 Korangi and nine West. He added that Hyderabad has 35 cases, Badin 13, Khairpur 10, Matiari and Sanghar eight each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Shikarpur six each, Tando Allahyar four, Naushehroferoze three, Shaheed Benazirabad two and Umerkot one.

The CM urged people of Sindh to follow SOPs.

