COVID-19 claims 13 lives, infects 363 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 13,538 with 363 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 13 more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Out of total 13 corona patients died during past 24 hours, of whom 12 were under treatment in hospital and 1 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 13 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 06 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 28 percent, Peshawar 19 percent, Lahore 11 percent and Islamabad 10 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Multan 39 percent, Swabi 27 percent, Sargodha 17 percent and Gujrat 16 percent.

Around 118 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in, AJK, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 41,240 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 12,966 in Sindh, 14,290 in Punjab, 8,747 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,454 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 345 in Balochistan, 307 in GB, and 131 in AJK.

Around 1,240,995 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,283,223 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,540, Balochistan 33,458, GB 10,411, ICT 107,554, KP 179,774, Punjab 442,714 and Sindh 474,772.

About 28,690 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,619 have perished in Sindh, out of which 05 died in hospital while one dies out of hospital on Wednesday.

However, 13,007 had died in Punjab so far, with 02 deaths occured in past 24 hours in hospital.

5,825 in KP where 03 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 952 in ICT, 359 in Balochistan out of which one died in hospital on Wednesday, 186 in GB and 742 in AJK.

Around 21,796,915* tests conducted 640 hospitals with covid facilities with 1030 patients admitted across the country.

