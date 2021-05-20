COVID-19 claims 131 lives, infects 4,207 more people

The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 66,282 with 4,207 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,171 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 66,282 with 4,207 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,171 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and thirty-one corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 110 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 21 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 131 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 59 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,517 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 8.22 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 56 percent, Multan 68 percent, Bahawalpur 48 percent and Peshawar 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 45 percent, Swabi 47 percent, Peshawar 42 percent and Multan 65 percent.

Around 540 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 51,130 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 20,421 in Sindh, 15,949 in Punjab, 8,043 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,949 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,481 in Balochistan, 333 in GB, and 954 in AJK.

Around 804,122 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 890,391 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 18,469, Balochistan 24,223, GB 5,452, ICT 79,789, KP 128,033, Punjab 331,102 and Sindh 303,323.

About 19,987 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,854 have perished in Sindh among 15 of them died in hospital and four out of hospital on Wednesday.

9,640 in Punjab had died with 77 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 60 of them in the hospital and 17 out of hospital. 3,855 in KP where 28 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 740 in ICT among five of them died in the hospital on Wednesday, 270 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 521 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus on Wednesday.

A total of 12,603,469 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,958 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.