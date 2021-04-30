COVID-19 claims 131 lives, infects 5,112 more people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases Friday recorded 91,547 with 5,112 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,272 people were recovered and 131 were died, of whom 113 were under treatment in the hospitals and 18 were out of the hospitals in their respective quarantines or homes. Most of the deaths were occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 131 deaths, 52 of them were under treatment on ventilators. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 72 percent, Multan 74 percent, Gujranwala 59 percent and Mardan 64 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 74 percent, Multan 77 percent, Peshawar 70 percent and Nowshera 67 percent.

Around 641 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 49,099 tests were conducted across the country the other day, including 14,633 in Sindh, 18,962 in Punjab, 8,230 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,168 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 894 in Balochistan, 453 in GB, and 759 in AJK.

Around 711,465 people were recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 820,823 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 17,057, Balochistan 22,278, GB 5,305, ICT 75,067, KP 117,557, Punjab 301,114 and Sindh 282,445.

About 17,811 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,633 were perished in Sindh among one of them died in hospital and three out of the hospital on Tuesday.

8,410 were died in Punjab with 83 deaths in the past 24 hours. 68 of them in the hospitals and 15 out of hospitals. 3,274 in KP where 36 of them were died in hospitals. 679 in the ICT among two deaths were occurred in the hospitals. 234 in Balochistan among one death was occurred in hospital. 106 in GB and 475 in AJK among five of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospitals.

A total of 11,788,126 corona tests were conducted so far, while 631 hospitals were equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 6,507 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.