Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The National Command and Operation Centre says positivity ratio has fallen to two point two five percent

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2022) The infection rate of Covid-19 continues to decline across the country as positivity ratio has fallen to two point two five percent.

According to statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, 14 more deaths and 1207 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.