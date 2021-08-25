COVID-19 claims 141 lives during last 24 hours

As many as 141corona patients lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours, touching the highest tally of deaths in a day due to the fatal virus during the forth wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 141corona patients lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours, touching the highest tally of deaths in a day due to the fatal virus during the forth wave of COVID-19.

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded as 91,204, on Wednesday with 4,199 more people were tested positive and 3,915 people recovered from the disease during this time span.

135 of the deceased were under treatment in the hospitals and six were perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths were occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab.

Out of the total 141 deaths occurred, 59 of them were on ventilators.

There were 5,586 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition with 73 infected people admitted during past 24 hours in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.83 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Islamabad 43 percent, Bahawalpur 56 percent, Lahore 42 percent and Multan 67 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Abbottabad 71 percent, Swat 72 percent, Nowshera 80 percent, and Swabi 75 percent.

Around 503 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Some 61,410 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 20,342 in Sindh, 21,361 in Punjab, 10,575 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,609 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 2,390 in Balochistan, 740 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 1,393 in AJK.

Around 1,019,434 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,135,858 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 31,087, Balochistan 31,928, GB 9,739, ICT 96,980, KP 158,243, Punjab 383,742 and Sindh 424,139.

About 25,220 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 6,698 people perished in Sindh, 86 of them died in the hospitals on Tuesday.

11,633 people died in Punjab died with 28 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. Some 22 individuals died in the hospitals and six out of the hospitals.

As many as 4,839 people expired in KP, 20 of them died in hospitals on Tuesday, 855 individuals died in ICT, three of them died in the hospitals on Tuesday, 338 people died in Balochistan, two of them died in the hospitals on Tuesday, 171 infected people perished in GB, one of them died in the hospital on Tuesday and 686 people died in AJK, one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 17,397,803 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country.

Some 6,168 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.