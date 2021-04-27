UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 142 Lives, Infects 4,487 More People

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:09 PM

COVID-19 claims 142 lives, infects 4,487 more people

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 87,794 with 4,487 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,770 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 87,794 with 4,487 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 5,770 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

One hundred and forty-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 127 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 15 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 142 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 60 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 78 percent, Mardan 73 percent, Gujranwala 81 percent and Lahore 69 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Rawalpindi 63 percent, Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 89 percent and Mardan 67 percent.

Around 599 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan.

Some 43,981 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 11,855 in Sindh, 19,368 in Punjab, 6,924 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,423 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 480 in Balochistan, 319 in GB, and 612 in AJK.

Around 699,816 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 804,939 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 16,659, Balochistan 21,803, GB 5,272, ICT 73,804, KP 114,661, Punjab 293,468 and Sindh 279,272.

About 17,329 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,605 have perished in Sindh among four of them died in hospital and two out of the hospital on Monday.

8,097 in Punjab had died with 107 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 95 of them in the hospital and 12 out of hospital. 3,156 in KP where 22 of them died in hospital on Monday, 670 in ICT among five deaths occurred in the hospital during past 24 hours, 232 in Balochistan, 105 in GB among one death occurred in hospital during past 24 hours and 464 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital and one out of hospital on Monday.

A total of 11,632,913 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 6,149 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Mardan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus claims 22 more live in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

2 minutes ago

E-Commerce created new opportunities for posts: UP ..

2 minutes ago

Decision to hold Pak Open Tenpin Bowling C'ship ne ..

2 minutes ago

Bumper wheat production expected this year : SAPM

2 minutes ago

Volunteer services by the Pakistan Army during the ..

11 minutes ago

Sports Imprint Award winner to be announced on Wed ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.