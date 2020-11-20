UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 15 More Lives; 609 Cases Reported On Friday In Punjab

Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:04 PM

The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 15 more lives on Friday and 609 new cases were reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 15 more lives on Friday and 609 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 112,893, while so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,811 altogether. Authorities recorded 292 deaths from the private hospitals after audit.

P&SHD confirmed that 264 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Kasur,2 in Nankana Sahib, 94 in Rawalpindi,2 in Chakwal, 8 in Jehlum,24 in Gujranwala, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal, 9 in Gujrat, 15 in Faisalabad,8 in Toba Tek Singh,51 in Multan, 7 in Vehari,5 in Khanewal,2 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Chineot, 16 in Sargodha,7 in Mianwali, 24 in Khushab, 3 in Jhang, 5 in Bahawalpur,7 in Bhakkar,5 in Layyah,4 in Rahimyar Khan,5 in Muzaffargarh, 3 in Rajanpur, 4 in Sahiwal, 17 in Okara and 7 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Health department conducted 1,819,513 tests for COVID-19 to date, while 97,890 patients recovered altogether in the province.

Punjab Health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and wear face masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times a day for protection against COVID-19. They must contact at helpline 1033 immediately on feeling symptoms of coronavirus, the Health care department said.

