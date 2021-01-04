COVID-19 claims 15 more lives in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Coronavirus pandemic claimed 15 more lives during the last 24 hours while 526 new cases were reported in Punjab on Monday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases reached 140,714 while the death toll 4,124 in the province.

The P&SHD confirmed that 292 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 7 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 20 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Jehlum, 2 in Attock, 1 in Gujranwala, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 4 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 7 in Gujrat, 34 in Faisalabad, 3 in Toba Tek Singh, 17 in Jhang, 5 in Chiniot, 18 in Sargodha,1 in Mianwali, 25 in Khushab, 6 in Bhakkar, 16 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 4 in Khanewal, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 4 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Bahawalnagar, 14 in Rahimyar Khan, 7 in Pakpattan, 1 in Okara and 10 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,503,313 tests for COVID-19 so far while 125,129 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province, where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 416 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 357 ventilators were in use while 308 ventilators were spare. So far 2,778 front-line Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.