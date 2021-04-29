UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 151 Lives, Infects 5,480 More People

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:26 PM

The national tally of total active corona cases Thursday reached 89,838 with 5,480 new cases during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active corona cases Thursday reached 89,838 with 5,480 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 3,699 people recovered while 151 died due to COVID-19 of whom 128 were under treatment in the hospitals and 23 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes. Most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 151 deaths occurred in hospitals, 60 were on ventilators. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 73 percent, Multan 73 percent, Gujranwala 62 percent and Mardan 73 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Swat 60 percent, Mardan 65 percent, Peshawar 70 percent and Swabi 67 percent.

Around 689 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 57,013 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 14,716 in Sindh, 26,338 in Punjab, 8,261 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,651 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 929 in Balochistan, 241 in GB, and 877 in AJK.

Around 708,193 people had recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 815,711 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 16,931, Balochistan 22,118, GB 5,296, ICT 74,640, KP 116,523, Punjab 298,818 and Sindh 281,385.

About 17,680 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,629 had perished in Sindh among four of them died in hospital and one out of the hospital on Wednesday.

8,327 died in Punjab with 103 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 81 of them in the hospital and 22 out of hospital. 3,238 died in KP among which 37 died in hospital on Wednesday, 677 lost their lives in ICT among which two deaths occurred in the hospital during past 24 hours, 233 lost the life battle in Balochistan among which one death occurred in hospital, 106 died in GB among which one death occurred in hospital during past 24 hours and 470 in AJK among which two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 11,739,027 corona tests had been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 6,327 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

