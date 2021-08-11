Covid-19 claims 17 more lives, 1230 new cases reported in Punjab on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The coronavirus infection claimed 17 more lives, while 1230 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours .

According to data shared by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Wednesday, the death toll reached 11,254 in Punjab.

The total number of cases recorded so far reached 367,054, whereas 336,687 patients recovered from Covid-19.

According to data provided to media, as many as 19,113 patients were under treatment in various hospitals and 609 recovered in the last 24 hours .

The health department conducted 19,842 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. So far 6.37 million tests have been conducted by the department in Punjab.

Meanwhile,some 534,920 citizens were vaccinated at 662 centres during last 24 hours, and the number of vaccinated people reached 21,163,419 in the province.

Punjab health department has earnestly urged the masses to follow all SOPs for their own protection and cover their faces with masks,besides washing hands several times a day.