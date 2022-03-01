UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 18 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2022 | 11:48 AM

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The NCOC data shows that 861 new positive cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country in  a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) Pakistan reported 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Tuesday.

The NCOC said that 861 new positive cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

The data showed that the infection rate of Covid-19 continues to decline across the country as positivity ratio has fallen to 2.29 percent.

>