UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 19 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2022 | 11:22 AM

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The NCOC data shows that 768 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) Pakistan reported 19 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Thursday.

The NCOC data showed that 768 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

The official statistics showed that 35,281 COVID19 tests were conducted yesterday, while positivity ratio remained two point one seven percent.

The data 908 patients are still in critical condition.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

14 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

14 hours ago
 Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

14 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>