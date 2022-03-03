Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@Abdulla99267510)

The NCOC data shows that 768 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) Pakistan reported 19 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Thursday.

The NCOC data showed that 768 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

The official statistics showed that 35,281 COVID19 tests were conducted yesterday, while positivity ratio remained two point one seven percent.

The data 908 patients are still in critical condition.