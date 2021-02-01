COVID-19 claims 2 lives with 14 new cases in last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The deadly coronavirus claimed two more lives, while 14 more people have become its victims during the last 24 hours.

According to a data issued by the district administration here on Monday,89237 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district out of which 13697 have been tested positive.

The result of 76490 suspects were tested negative while reports of 756 still awaited, he added.

The district administration informed that 232 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 765 were died in the district including 2 in last 24 hours.

"Currently 22 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 4 belonged to Rawal Town,7 Potahar town,5 Rawalpindi cantt,3 Gujar khan, 1 Kahuta and 2 from Kalar syedan.