COVID-19 Claims 20 More Lives, Infects 3,669 More People

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:53 PM

The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases were recorded 33,070 with 3,669 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,686 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The national tally on Monday of total active COVID-19 cases were recorded 33,070 with 3,669 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,686 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Twenty corona patients have died during past 24 hours, who were under treatment in hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 20 deaths occured during last 24 hours, three of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 48 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 54 percent, Peshawar 30 percent and Lahore 45 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 81 percent, Peshawar 61 percent, ICT 50 percent and Rawalpindi 37 percent.

Around 306 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 43,498 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 8,975 in Sindh, 17,298 in Punjab, 8,152 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,308 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 505 in Balochistan, 324 in GB, and 936 in AJK.

Around 583,538 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 630,471 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 11,704, Balochistan 19,342, GB 4,972, ICT 52,086, KP 80,037, Punjab 199,040 and Sindh 263,290.

About 13,863 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,479 perished in Sindh where no death occured during past 24 hours.

5,982 in Punjab had died with eight deaths occured in hospitals in past 24 hours. 2,215 in KP where seven of them died in hospitals on Sunday, 545 in ICT among two deaths in hospitals during past 24 hours, 203 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 336 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospitals on Sunday.

A total of 9,817,491 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,955 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

