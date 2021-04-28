COVID-19 claims 201 lives, infects 5,292 more people

The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 88,207 with 5,292 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,678 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 88,207 with 5,292 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 4,678 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Two hundred and one corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 177 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 24 out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 177 deaths occurred hospitals in the last 24 hours, 84 were on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 75 percent, Multan 74 percent, Gujranwala 69 percent and Mardan 73 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 98 percent, Multan 76 percent, Peshawar 72 percent and Mardan 71 percent.

Around 664 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 49,101 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 14,465 in Sindh, 20,665 in Punjab, 8,292 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,812 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 695 in Balochistan, 323 in GB, and 849 in AJK.

Around 704,494 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic spread, a total of 810,231 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 16,779, Balochistan 21,945, GB 5,280, ICT 74,131, KP 115,596, Punjab 296,144 and Sindh 280,356.

About 17,530 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,624 have perished in Sindh among 18 of them died in hospital and one out of the hospital on Tuesday.

8,224 died in Punjab with 127 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 104 of them in the hospital and 23 out of hospital. 3,201 died in KP among which 45 died in hospital on Tuesday, 675 lost their lives in ICT among which five deaths occurred in the hospital during past 24 hours, 233 lost the life battle in Balochistan among which one death occurred in hospital during past 24 hours, 105 died in GB and 468 in AJK among which four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital and one out of hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 11,682,014 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 6,286 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.