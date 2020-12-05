UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 22 More Lives In Pb

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:24 PM

COVID-19 claims 22 more lives in Pb

The 2nd wave of COVID-19 claimed 22 more lives on Saturday,while 540 new cases were reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The 2nd wave of COVID-19 claimed 22 more lives on Saturday,while 540 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 122,293,while so far the total number of deaths in the province reached 3,137 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 201 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,6 in Kasur, 4 in Sheikhupura,2 in Nankana Sahib, 96 in Rawalpindi,5 in Attock, 16 in Jehlum, 2 in Gujranwala,3 in Hafizabad,5 in Sialkot, 2 in Gujrat,11 in Faisalabad,2 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Jhang,23 in Multan,4 in Vehari,20 in Khanewal,14 in Dera Ghazi Khan,2 in Chineot,25 in Sargodha,4 in Mianwali,2 in Khushab, 2 in Jhang,42 in Bahawalpur,16 in Muzaffargarh,14 in Bhakkar,3 in Layyah,4 in Rahimyar Khan,5 in Sahiwal, 4 in Bahawalnagar and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,059,356 tests for COVID-19 so far while 99,215 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

