UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 24 More Lives In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:15 PM

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed another 24 lives during the last 24 hours whereas 665 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed another 24 lives during the last 24 hours whereas 665 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province.

According to the data shared by spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 142,058 while the total deaths were recorded as 4,184 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 366 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Sheikhupura, 83 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jehlum, 6 in Gujranwala, 1 in Hafizabad, 8 in Sialkot, 23 in Gujrat, 58 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Jhang, 9 in Chiniot, 17 in Sargodha, 5 in Mianwali, 3 in Khushab, 16 in Bhakkar, 16 in Multan, 4 in Lodhran, 13 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah, 3 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Pakpattan, 10 in Okara while 8 cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,535,513 tests for COVID-19 so far while 128,775 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 420 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 357 ventilators were in use while 308 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,778 frontline Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Chiniot Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Khushab Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rush witnesses at fish outlets in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 52 deaths, over 2,100 new Coronavi ..

3 minutes ago

China's agriculture product wholesales prices edge ..

3 minutes ago

Senate chairman visits Khokhar House to condole de ..

3 minutes ago

Woman killed as vehicle comes under firing

5 minutes ago

UNICEF assists Pakistan govt in reduction of new b ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.