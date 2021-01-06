COVID-19 claims 24 more lives in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed another 24 lives during the last 24 hours whereas 665 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday across the province

According to the data shared by spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 142,058 while the total deaths were recorded as 4,184 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 366 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Sheikhupura, 83 in Rawalpindi,1 in Jehlum, 6 in Gujranwala, 1 in Hafizabad, 8 in Sialkot, 23 in Gujrat, 58 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Jhang, 9 in Chiniot, 17 in Sargodha, 5 in Mianwali, 3 in Khushab, 16 in Bhakkar, 16 in Multan, 4 in Lodhran, 13 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 7 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah, 3 in Bahawalpur, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Pakpattan, 10 in Okara while 8 cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,535,513 tests for COVID-19 so far while 128,775 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 420 beds were occupied so far.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 357 ventilators were in use while 308 ventilators were spare so far.

So far 2,778 frontline Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.