Covid-19 claims 26 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 19th, 2022) Pakistan reported 26 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Saturday.

The NCOC data showed that 1983 new positive cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

The data showed that 47780 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained four point one five percent while 1439 patients of Coronavirus are still in critical care.