Covid-19 Claims 27 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2022 | 11:41 AM

Covid-19 claims 27 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

The National Command and Operation Center says that 2597 new cases have surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day

LAHORE: (UrduPoint, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15, 2022) Pakistan reported 27 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Tuesday.

The official data shared by NCOC said that 2597 cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

(Details to follow)

>