Covid-19 claims 27 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The National Command and Operation Centre says that 7963 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the country with positivity rate remaining 11.31 percent.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) Pakistan reported 27 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The data also showed that 70389 tests were carried out over the last twenty four hours.