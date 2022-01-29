UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 27 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2022 | 12:25 PM

Covid-19 claims 27 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The National Command and Operation Centre says that  7963 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the country with positivity rate remaining 11.31 percent.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) Pakistan reported 27 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

The data shared by NCO showed that 7963 new cases of Covid-19 surfaced in the country with positivity rate remaining 11.31 percent.

The data also showed that 70389 tests were carried out over the last twenty four hours.

