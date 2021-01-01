UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 29 More Lives, 659 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 04:44 PM

COVID-19 claims 29 more lives, 659 new cases reported in Punjab

The COVID-19 claimed another 29 lives in the province whereas 659 new cases were reported on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 claimed another 29 lives in the province whereas 659 new cases were reported on Friday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 138,608 while the total deaths were recorded 4,042.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 330 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, two in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, two in Nankana Sahib, 79 in Rawalpindi, four in Attock, seven in Jehlum, one in Chakwal, five in Gujranwala,13 in Sialkot, one in Narowal, four in Gujrat, 41 in Faisalabad, six in Toba Tek Singh, four in Jhang, three in Chineot,13 in Sargodha,19 in Mianwali, nine in Bhakkar,21 in Multan, seven in Vehari, seven in Khanewal, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, 24 in Bahawalpur,18 in Bahawalnagar, six in Rahimyar Khan, seven in Rajanpur, one in Okara,15 in Pakpatan and six new cases were reported in Sahiwal during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,457,310 tests for COVID-19 so far while 123,598 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 255 hospitals across the province where 8,253 beds were reserved for the COVID-19 patients as 3,692 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 419 beds occupied so far.

The Punjab health department allocated 643 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 327were in use while 316 spare so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Khanewal Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KPK Chief Minister says Hindu saint’s shrine to ..

9 minutes ago

China mulls revising regulation on foreign insuran ..

16 seconds ago

NAB Multan deposits Rs 500m in national kitty in 2 ..

18 seconds ago

Kick-start Your New Year Fitness Resolutions with ..

30 minutes ago

Nigerian leader prioritizes security, economy, com ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands of criminals put behind the bar in 15-da ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.