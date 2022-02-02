UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 29 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

The NCOC data shows that 6047 new positive cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2022) Pakistan reported 29 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre said on Wednesday.

The official data shared by NCOC said that 6047 new positive cases of Coronavirus were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

The data showed that 61,190 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 9.88 percent while 1559 patients of Coronavirus were still in critical condition.

On Tuesday, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) launched door to door campaign to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan in Islamabad on Tuesday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said under the first phase of the campaign, fifty-five thousand mobile teams will vaccinate people at their homes for the next two weeks.

He said thirty-five million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Sharing data about vaccination so far, the Minister said eighty million people have been fully vaccinated while ten million others received single dose. He said 2.6 million people also received the booster dose.

The Minister again stressed that the only way to stay safe from COVID-19 is vaccination.

Asad Umar said it has been noticed during the current fifth wave of COVID-19 that the people in the areas with high vaccination rate have minor symptoms of the disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Faisal Sultan urged people to welcome the mobile vaccination teams at homes, and get vaccinated.

He said the fully vaccinated people are also recommended to have booster dose six months after their vaccination. He said like the first two doses, the booster dose is also completely free.

