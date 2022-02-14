UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Claims 29 More Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2022 | 12:04 PM

Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours  

The NCOC data shows that 2662 positive cases surfaced in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) Pakistan reported 29 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre on Monday.

The NCOC data showed that 2662 positive cases surfaced in the country in a single day.

The data also showed that 47,307 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 5.62 percent.

The NCOC said that 1566 patients of the Coronavirus are in critical care.

Related Topics

Pakistan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tokyo's Nikkei ends down over 2% on Ukraine fears

Tokyo's Nikkei ends down over 2% on Ukraine fears

6 minutes ago
 Russian skater Valieva cleared to continue at Olym ..

Russian skater Valieva cleared to continue at Olympics: CAS

6 minutes ago
 Canadian Special Forces Investigate Alleged Partic ..

Canadian Special Forces Investigate Alleged Participation of 3 Members in Protes ..

31 minutes ago
 CAS to Examine Results of Figure Skating Team Even ..

CAS to Examine Results of Figure Skating Team Event in Other Proceedings

31 minutes ago
 Senate to resume its session today

Senate to resume its session today

46 minutes ago
 realme Maintains Strong Growth Momentum in Global ..

Realme Maintains Strong Growth Momentum in Global Smartphone Market in Q4 2021, ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>