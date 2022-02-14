Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours  

, ,

The NCOC data shows that 2662 positive cases surfaced in the country in a single day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2022) Pakistan reported 29 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre on Monday.

The data also showed that 47,307 tests were conducted while positivity ratio remained 5.62 percent.

The NCOC said that 1566 patients of the Coronavirus are in critical care.