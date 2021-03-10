UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 29 More Lives In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:09 PM

COVID-19 claims 29 more lives in Punjab

The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 29 precious lives in the province which turned the death toll to 5,629 whereas 1,006 new cases were reported on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 29 precious lives in the province which turned the death toll to 5,629 whereas 1,006 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 179,654.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 621 new cases were reported in Lahore, five in Kasur, six in Nankana Sahib, 10 in Sheikhupura,48 in Rawalpindi, nine in Jehlum, 45 in Gujranwala, three in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Narowal, four in Hafizabad, 38 in Sialkot, 47 in Gujrat, 81 in Faisalabad, one in Toba Tek Singh, one in Chineot, one in Jhang,13 in Sargodha, seven in Bhakkar, 10 in Multan, eight in Vehari,10 in Muzaffargarh, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, eight in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar,13 in Rahimyar Khan, two in Rajanpur, seven in Pakpatan and six cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,447,815 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 167,269 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and covertheir faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Mandi Bahauddin Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

7 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

26 minutes ago

Sri Lanka invites foreign minister of Myanmar junt ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers term gender-equality crucial to counter d ..

2 minutes ago

Technology Innovation Institute’s Secure Systems ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.