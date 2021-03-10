COVID-19 claims 29 more lives in Punjab

The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 29 precious lives in the province which turned the death toll to 5,629 whereas 1,006 new cases were reported on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 29 precious lives in the province which turned the death toll to 5,629 whereas 1,006 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 179,654.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 621 new cases were reported in Lahore, five in Kasur, six in Nankana Sahib, 10 in Sheikhupura,48 in Rawalpindi, nine in Jehlum, 45 in Gujranwala, three in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Narowal, four in Hafizabad, 38 in Sialkot, 47 in Gujrat, 81 in Faisalabad, one in Toba Tek Singh, one in Chineot, one in Jhang,13 in Sargodha, seven in Bhakkar, 10 in Multan, eight in Vehari,10 in Muzaffargarh, one in Dera Ghazi Khan, eight in Bahawalpur, one in Bahawalnagar,13 in Rahimyar Khan, two in Rajanpur, seven in Pakpatan and six cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,447,815 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 167,269 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and covertheir faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.