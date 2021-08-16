COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 139 new infections in 24 hours

As many as 139 new coronavirus patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 126 belonged to Rawalpindi and 13 from other districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Monday, among the new positive cases, twenty-five belonged to Rawal Town, thirty-two from Potohar town, thirty-three from Rawalpindi Cantt, five from Gujar khan, eleven from Murree, two from Kalar Syeda, thirteen from Taxila, three each from Kotli sattian, AJK, Chakwal, and Islamabad, two from Kahutta and one each from Attock, Mianwali, Jhelum and KPK.

"Presently 54 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,35 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,88 in Institute of Urology,44 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 in District Headquarter hospital,4 each in Bilal and Hearts international hospital,2 in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust, and one in Attock hospital."The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition,100 stable and 132 on oxygen while three people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

1,687,800 people including 38,769 health workers have received the anti-covid jab so far, the report added.