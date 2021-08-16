UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 3 Lives With 139 New Infections In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:42 PM

COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 139 new infections in 24 hours

As many as 139 new coronavirus patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 126 belonged to Rawalpindi and 13 from other districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 139 new coronavirus patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 126 belonged to Rawalpindi and 13 from other districts.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Monday, among the new positive cases, twenty-five belonged to Rawal Town, thirty-two from Potohar town, thirty-three from Rawalpindi Cantt, five from Gujar khan, eleven from Murree, two from Kalar Syeda, thirteen from Taxila, three each from Kotli sattian, AJK, Chakwal, and Islamabad, two from Kahutta and one each from Attock, Mianwali, Jhelum and KPK.

"Presently 54 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,35 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,88 in Institute of Urology,44 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 in District Headquarter hospital,4 each in Bilal and Hearts international hospital,2 in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust, and one in Attock hospital."The report updated that five patients were on ventilators in critical condition,100 stable and 132 on oxygen while three people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

1,687,800 people including 38,769 health workers have received the anti-covid jab so far, the report added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Mianwali Attock Kotli Taxila Azad Jammu And Kashmir Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China says it is ready to develop friendly relatio ..

China says it is ready to develop friendly relations with Taliban

11 minutes ago
 Belgium Suspends Deportation of Illegal Afghan Mig ..

Belgium Suspends Deportation of Illegal Afghan Migrants - Migration Secretary

1 minute ago
 Libyan Spending Plan Should Provide More Funds for ..

Libyan Spending Plan Should Provide More Funds for Country's Army - Parliament

1 minute ago
 AC352 helicopter starts sub-plateau flight tests

AC352 helicopter starts sub-plateau flight tests

1 minute ago
 E-Taxi service for Northern Areas revolutionary st ..

E-Taxi service for Northern Areas revolutionary step towards eco-friendly connec ..

1 minute ago
 IGP inaugurates Police Service Center at Swan Gard ..

IGP inaugurates Police Service Center at Swan Garden

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.