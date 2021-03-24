UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 30 Lives, Infects 3,301 More People

COVID-19 claims 30 lives, infects 3,301 more people

The total active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday recorded 36,849 with 3,301 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 957 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday recorded 36,849 with 3,301 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 957 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Thirty corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 29 of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of the hospital in his or her respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed by the Punjab.

Out of the total 30 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, eight of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 52 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 57 percent, Peshawar 35 percent and Lahore 50 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 96 percent, Peshawar 68 percent, ICT 47 percent and Rawalpindi 37 percent.

Around 364 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 38,282 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 6,304 in Sindh, 17,933 in Punjab, 6,786 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,226 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 684 in Balochistan, 279 in GB, and 1,070 in AJK.

Around 586,228 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 637,042 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 11,946, Balochistan 19,374, GB 4,975, ICT 53,136, KP 81,204, Punjab 202,743 and Sindh 263,664.

About 13,965 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,482 perished in Sindh where three deaths occured in hospital during past 24 hours.

6,048 in Punjab had died with nine deaths occured in past 24 hours. Eight of them in the hospital and one out of hospital. 2,238 in KP where 13 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 552 in ICT among four deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 203 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 339 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 9,895,515 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,104 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

